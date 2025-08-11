Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO K13 Turbo series phones with built-in cooling fans launched: Details

OPPO K13 Turbo series phones with built-in cooling fans launched: Details

OPPO K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro variant comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. Both features the new "Storm Engine" cooling technology

OPPO K13 Turbo series and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro.

OPPO has launched its K13 Turbo series smartphones in India. The lineup includes two models, the Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. The Oppo K13 Turbo variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro version is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones feature a new proprietary cooling system called “Storm Engine.” This includes a built-in cooling fan that the company said improves thermal management during extensive tasks.
 
Alongside the K13 Turbo Series, OPPO has launched the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro.
 

OPPO K13 Turbo series: Price and variant

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999 
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • Colours: White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 39,999
  • Colours: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick

OPPO K13 Turbo series: Availability and offers

OPPO K13 Turbo is available for pre-booking. The smartphone will go on sale from August 18 through ecommerce platform Flipkart, OPPO India e-store, and select retail outlets. 

Introductory offer includes:

  • Bank discount of Rs 3,000 with select bank cards
  • Alternatively, Exchange bonus up to Rs 3000
  • No-interest EMI up to nine months

OPPO K13 Turbo series: Details

The OPPO K13 Turbo series sports a 6.8-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with 2800 × 1280 resolution and peak brightness of 1600 nits. It offers a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The OPPO K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Whereas the Pro variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.
 
In terms of optics, both smartphones include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens at the rear, while the front features a 16MP Sony IMX480 camera for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, both devices house a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It also allows for bypass charging. 
 
The OPPO K13 Turbo series features a built-in AI Editor with tools, including AI Clarity, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover. The OPPO K13 Turbo Series runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The smartphones also feature an upgraded AI Game Assistant with a new Gaming Camera for instant screenshots, in-game photo capture, and one-click 30-second replays. Both smartphones will get two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.
 
For work, the K13 Turbo series features AI Voice that offers smart document summaries and more, along with real-time AI call translation in multiple languages.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro: Details

  • Price: Rs 1,799
  • Colours: Black and White
  • Availability: August 27
OPPO has launched the Enco Buds 3 Pro alongside the K13 Turbo Series, offering up to 54 hours of playback (twelve hours per charge) with Hyper Durable Battery tech and TUV Rheinland Battery Health certification. The company said that a 12.4mm titanium-plated driver delivers rich, balanced sound, while the Enco Master EQ allows custom tuning.
 
The buds feature 47ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Connection, and Google Fast Pair support. It also gets an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OPPO K13 Turbo: Specification

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+  AMOLED,  2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
  • RAM: 8GB 
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP 
  • Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480 
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
  • Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
  • OS: ColorOS 15.
  • Weight: 207g

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Specification

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+  AMOLED,  2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 12GB 
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 2MP 
  • Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480 
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
  • Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
  • OS: ColorOS 15.
  • Weight: 208g
 

