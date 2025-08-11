OPPO K13 Turbo series phones with built-in cooling fans launched: Details

OPPO K13 Turbo series: Price and variant
OPPO K13 Turbo
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
- Colours: White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 39,999
- Colours: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick
OPPO K13 Turbo series: Availability and offers
Introductory offer includes:
- Bank discount of Rs 3,000 with select bank cards
- Alternatively, Exchange bonus up to Rs 3000
- No-interest EMI up to nine months
OPPO K13 Turbo series: Details
OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro: Details
- Price: Rs 1,799
- Colours: Black and White
- Availability: August 27
OPPO K13 Turbo: Specification
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
- Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
- OS: ColorOS 15.
- Weight: 207g
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Specification
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
- Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
- OS: ColorOS 15.
- Weight: 208g
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app