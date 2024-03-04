Nothing announces Phone 2a limited drop at select locations on March 6

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 2a in India on March 5. In a runup to the launch event, the company has announced that customers will have the opportunity to buy the smartphone at select locations from March 6. According to the company, there will be 100 devices on sale at select locations that will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Nothing said that the smartphone will be available with a complementary bundle, which includes a custom case for the smartphone and some accessories.

Nothing said there will be only 100 units available in the limited drop. The units will be available in major global cities from March 6, 5PM onwards. The list of cities includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad from India. Nothing has also detailed the locations of availability on the company’s official website.

Nothing Phone (2a) launch event: Details

Date: March 5

Time: 5:00 pm

Venue: Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India

Ticket price: Rs 999

Available on: PayTM Insider

Nothing Phone (2a): Specification

In a run up to the launch, the company has confirmed several key specification details for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a). The smartphone will be powered by a custom-built MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset accompanied by 12GB RAM. Additionally, the Phone (2a) will feature 8GB virtual RAM that Nothing calls “RAM Booster”.

On the design front, The Nothing Phone (2a) follows the design language from the company’s previous smartphones. The smartphone has a transparent back glass, showcasing certain elements from the inside of the smartphone. It will feature a horizontally placed dual-camera setup at the back, which is aligned centrally.

According to media reports, the Phone (2a) will feature a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor alongside a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor at the back. On the front, the Nothing Phone (2a) will likely get a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.