Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of Lava Bold N1 5G. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T765 processor and a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers 30 hours of talk time and over ten hours of YouTube playback. It features a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 13MP sensor, and a 5MP front camera.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Price, availability

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 7,499

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 7,999

Colour: Champagne Gold, Royal Blue

As part of the introductory offer, Lava has announced a bank offer of Rs 750 for select SBI bank cards.

The Lava Bold N1 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon. The sale will begin with the Early Deals of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. ALSO READ: Circle to Search's scroll and translate feature to debut on Samsung phones Lava Bold N1 5G: Details The Lava Bold N1 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UNISOC T765 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water. For optics, the rear camera setup is headlined by a 13MP primary sensor with AI-powered features for optimising visuals. The primary camera is supported by an auxiliary sensor, while the front has a 5MP sensor with screen flash. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps).