Lava launches the Bold N1 5G, priced at Rs 7,499 onwards, with a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate, dual cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery

Lava Bold N1 5G
Lava Bold N1 5G Launch Price
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of Lava Bold N1 5G. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T765 processor and a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers 30 hours of talk time and over ten hours of YouTube playback. It features a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 13MP sensor, and a 5MP front camera.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Price, availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 7,499
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 7,999
  • Colour: Champagne Gold, Royal Blue
As part of the introductory offer, Lava has announced a bank offer of Rs 750 for select SBI bank cards.
 
The Lava Bold N1 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon. The sale will begin with the Early Deals of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Details

The Lava Bold N1 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UNISOC T765 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water.
 
For optics, the rear camera setup is headlined by a 13MP primary sensor with AI-powered features for optimising visuals. The primary camera is supported by an auxiliary sensor, while the front has a 5MP sensor with screen flash. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps).
 
It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W charging. But, the company is offering a 10W power adapter in the box. It runs on Android 15 and Lava has promised to deliver two major software updates, and three years of security updates.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ notch display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: UNISOC T765 Octa-Core
  • OS: Android 15
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP AI dual camera setup
  • Front camera: 5MP with screen flash
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 10W charging (18W support)
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM (5G+5G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG Support

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

