Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Sennheiser said that the Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition will be available at a special launch price of Rs 26,990. The special edition headphones are now available on the company’s website, as well as on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition: Details

Designed by Bond Truluv, the headphones’ left earcup showcases the artist’s “throwie” tag over a dynamic backdrop. Meanwhile, the right side features an abstract linework inspired by audio waveforms. The company said that the yellow accents on the Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition pay homage to the brand’s iconic Sennheiser HD 414 headphones.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones come equipped with a 42mm transducer system that the company said offers exceptional high-fidelity sound. The headphones feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology that automatically adapts to the surrounding to reduce ambient sound. There is also a Transparency Mode that allows pass through of ambient sound without removing the headphones.