Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Features
- Generative Edit: Automatically detects passersby in the background of photos and recommends what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections and edits.
- Portrait Studio: Allows users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions.
- Instant Slow-mo: Lets users relive favourite video moments in a more immersive way, transforming any clip into slow motion with a single tap.
- Audio Eraser: Offers a convenient way to clean up noise in videos by isolating specific audio elements such as voices, music, wind, ambient nature, crowd noise, and background interference.
- Auto Trim: Streamlines the video editing process by automatically selecting the best moments from your footage.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP 3x telephoto (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: 45W wired charging, wireless charging with PowerShare support
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
- Water and dust resistance: IP68
- Colours: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White
- Thickness: 7.4mm
- Weight: 190g
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Hands-on video
