Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, and more

Introduced in August, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE will soon be available in India. These wireless earphones offer stem-style design, active noise cancellation, and Galaxy AI live translation features

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
Samsung on September 4 launched the Galaxy Buds 3 FE (Fan Edition) alongside the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series at the Galaxy Event. The Galaxy Buds 3 FE adopt the stem-style design from the Buds 3 series and offers active noise cancellation (ANC) along with Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology. The earbuds also integrate AI features, including real-time translation via Galaxy AI when paired with compatible Galaxy devices.
 
Although Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in August, they will be available in India starting September 5.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Features

Samsung said the Buds 3 FE deliver improved sound quality and upgraded ANC compared to the previous model. Crystal Clear Call technology uses machine learning to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice, while the redesigned stem optimises microphone placement for better capture.
 
The earbuds support pinch gestures for selections and swipe gestures for volume adjustment. Galaxy ecosystem features include Auto Switch, which shifts connections automatically between Galaxy devices. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the Buds 3 FE can act as a live translator using the Galaxy AI Interpreter.
 
The earbuds also provide hands-free access to Google Gemini via the “Hey Google” command. Previously limited to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, this functionality is now available on Samsung earbuds and will expand to other Buds 3 models with the One UI 8 update.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Specifications

  • Speaker: One-way dynamic driver
  • Microphones: Triple mic system
  • ANC modes: ANC and Ambient Sound
  • Battery: 53mAh (earbuds), 515mAh (charging case)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
  • Codecs: SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), AAC, SBC
  • Sensors: Proximity, hall, touch, pressure sensor
  • Durability: IP54 (earbuds only)
The Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be available in black and white colour options, supported by Galaxy ecosystem features and a compact charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Hands-on

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

