Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sony debuts its first-ever C-type wired earphones, IER-EX15C, with a 5mm driver, hybrid silicone tips, and an in-line remote for seamless use

Sony IER-EX15C wired earphones
Sony IER-EX15C wired earphones
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sony has expanded its audio products lineup in India with the launch of its first-ever C-type wired earphones—Sony IER-EX15C. As per the company, these earphones are equipped with a 5mm driver and a high-compliance diaphragm to deliver rich bass and crisp vocals without compromising on being lightweight and comfortable. Since it is a C-type earphone, it will be compatible with a range of modern smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices that feature a C-type port.

Sony IER-EX15C: Price and availability

  • MRP: 2,490
  • Best buy price: 1,990
  • Colour: Black, White, Blue, Pink
The Sony IER-EX15C is now available for purchase across Sony Center stores, ecommerce platforms, and Shop at SC’s website. 

Sony IER-EX15C: Details

The Sony IER-EX15C boasts a lightweight, compact design and features a 5mm driver with a high-compliance diaphragm for deep bass and clear vocals. As per the company, the Sony IER-EX15C comes with a tangle-resistant serrated cable and an adjuster to keep it organised. The earphones come with three sizes of hybrid silicone tips.
 
The earphones come with an in-line remote that houses essential controls, including volume adjustment, a multi-function button, and a built-in microphone. Users can play or pause tracks, skip songs, manage calls, trigger their voice assistant, or mute the mic with simple button presses. A built-in cable slider and adjuster allow the cord length to be customised, reducing slack during use and minimising tangles when stored. 

Sony IER-EX15C: Specifications

  • Driver: 5mm
  • Form factor: Wired earphones
  • Connectivity: C-type
  • Headphone type: Closed, in-ear
  • Cord type: Y-type
  • Cord length: 1.2m (approximately)
  • Microphone: Omnidirectional

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Acer debuts TravelLite Essential laptops in India at Rs 32,999 onwards

Topics :SonySony Indiaheadphones and earphones

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story