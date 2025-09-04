Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sony has expanded its audio products lineup in India with the launch of its first-ever C-type wired earphones—Sony IER-EX15C. As per the company, these earphones are equipped with a 5mm driver and a high-compliance diaphragm to deliver rich bass and crisp vocals without compromising on being lightweight and comfortable. Since it is a C-type earphone, it will be compatible with a range of modern smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices that feature a C-type port.

Sony IER-EX15C: Price and availability

MRP: 2,490

Best buy price: 1,990

Colour: Black, White, Blue, Pink

The Sony IER-EX15C is now available for purchase across Sony Center stores, ecommerce platforms, and Shop at SC’s website.

The Sony IER-EX15C boasts a lightweight, compact design and features a 5mm driver with a high-compliance diaphragm for deep bass and clear vocals. As per the company, the Sony IER-EX15C comes with a tangle-resistant serrated cable and an adjuster to keep it organised. The earphones come with three sizes of hybrid silicone tips. The earphones come with an in-line remote that houses essential controls, including volume adjustment, a multi-function button, and a built-in microphone. Users can play or pause tracks, skip songs, manage calls, trigger their voice assistant, or mute the mic with simple button presses. A built-in cable slider and adjuster allow the cord length to be customised, reducing slack during use and minimising tangles when stored.