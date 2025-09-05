Motorola Moto book 60 Pro with Intel Core Ultra chip launched: Price, specs

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing Motorola Moto book 60 Pro can get a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards. The device is now available on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro: Details

The Motorola Moto book features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy. Weighing 1.39kg, the laptop features an aluminium construction that is said to be durable, as well as scratch and dent-resistant. The Moto book 60 Pro has also received military-grade certification MIL-STD-810H for durability.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors, coupled with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. It comes equipped with a 60Wh battery and supports 65W charging.