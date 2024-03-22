Fujifilm launches Instax Mini 99 instant camera in India: Know details here

Japanese imaging accessories maker Fujifilm has launched the Instax Mini 99 instant camera in India. Alongside the camera, Fujifilm has launched new print films called Photo Slides. According to the company these designer films will enhance the visual impact and elevate the aesthetics of the picture printed through the instant camera and printers in the Instax series. Below are the details:

Instax Mini 99: Price and Availability

Instax Mini 99: Rs 20,999

Instax Photo Slide mini-format film: Rs 899

Both the Instax Mini 99 instant camera and the mini-format film “Photo Slide” will be available in India from April 4. The new products will be available on Instax India website and other e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart.

Instax Mini 99: Details

The Instax Mini 99 is inspired by the Instax Mini 90 camera and boasts a leather-like matte texture on its body. The camera has a classic design and features a dial on the side of the body for changing effects and camera modes.

The camera comes with new features such as Colour Effect Control, which apply lights of different colours directly to a film to produce six different colour expressions. A new Vintage Mode reduces exposure around the edges to bring the focus to the centre of each picture.

The company said that users can use the side dial to combine Colour Effect Control and Vintage Mode with Brightness control to produce a variety of print expressions. Apart from the new features, the Instax Mini 99 inherits features from the mini 90 model. These features include Landscape, Macro, and Indoor modes.



The Mini 99 instant camera uses a removable rechargeable battery which the company claims, can provide 100 frames per charge. The camera comes with a USB Type-C cable which can be used to charge the battery in the charging terminal.