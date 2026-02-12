Lava Yuva Star 3 with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Lava has launched an entry-level smartphone, the Yuva Star 3. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and arrives in two colour options — Indus Black and Siachen White. It sports a 6.75-inch screen, a 13MP camera on the back, paired with a 5MP camera on the front. The company positions this device as an ideal choice as a first smartphone for first-time users. The Lava Yuva Star 3 arrives as a successor to the Lava Yuva Star 2, which was launched in May last year.

Lava Yuva Star 3: Price and availability

Price: Rs 7,499

The Lava Yuva Star 3 will go on sale across India from March, 2026, and will be available at select retail stores.

Lava Yuva Star 3: Details The Lava Yuva Star 3 comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and runs on Android 15 Go edition. The device is offered in two colour options — Indus Black and Siachen White. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The handset also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Lava is providing a one-year warranty with the device, along with its Free Service at Home support across India.