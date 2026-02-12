Amkette launches EvoFox Deck 2 multi-device game controller at Rs 2,999

Amkette has launched the EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad in India, with a focus on multi-platform compatibility across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch devices. The company said the controller is designed primarily for smartphone gaming but also supports PCs and consoles via Bluetooth connectivity. In addition to cross-platform support, it brings Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, macro buttons, and RGB lighting. The EvoFox Deck 2 succeeds the original EvoFox Deck launched in July 2024.

EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad: Price and availability

Price: Rs 2,999

Colour: Black, White

The EvoFox Deck 2 is available through select e-commerce platforms and select retail stores across India.

EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad: Details

The EvoFox Deck 2 supports Android and iOS smartphones, Windows PCs, macOS devices, and Nintendo Switch through Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company said it is compatible with cloud gaming and console streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and PlayStation Remote Play, along with retro gaming via emulator apps. The EvoFox Dojo companion app helps users discover controller-supported games and manage setup on compatible devices. The device is powered by an 800mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to four to six hours of playtime. The EvoFox Deck 2 weighs 270 grams.

The controller features Magnetic Hall Effect 3D joysticks which, according to the company, are designed to minimise stick drift by reducing mechanical wear. It also comes with Magnetic Hall Effect L2 and R2 triggers, which are said to offer smoother and more responsive input. Support for the Keylinker app on Android enables users to map on-screen touch controls to physical buttons in supported games.

The EvoFox Deck 2 includes programmable macro buttons (M1 and M2) that allow users to record and trigger custom input sequences. It also offers custom RGB lighting with multiple modes and adjustable brightness, along with dual vibration motors featuring adjustable intensity. Additional control features include Precision Mode, which reduces joystick sensitivity, and Accuracy Mode, which enables axis-locked movement. The company said it features an ergonomic grip, an anti-slip phone holder, a rechargeable battery with auto-sleep power saving, and USB Type-C charging. The package includes a carry pouch.