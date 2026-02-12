Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Amkette launches EvoFox Deck 2 multi-device game controller at Rs 2,999

Amkette launches EvoFox Deck 2 multi-device game controller at Rs 2,999

The Amkette EvoFox Deck 2 boasts hall effect joysticks, macro buttons, RGB lighting, and multi-point Bluetooth connectivity. The game controller is a successor to Deck, launched in 2024

EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad by Amkette

EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad by Amkette

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amkette has launched the EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad in India, with a focus on multi-platform compatibility across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch devices. The company said the controller is designed primarily for smartphone gaming but also supports PCs and consoles via Bluetooth connectivity. In addition to cross-platform support, it brings Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, macro buttons, and RGB lighting. The EvoFox Deck 2 succeeds the original EvoFox Deck launched in July 2024.

EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 2,999
  • Colour: Black, White
The EvoFox Deck 2 is available through select e-commerce platforms and select retail stores across India.
 

EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad: Details

The EvoFox Deck 2 supports Android and iOS smartphones, Windows PCs, macOS devices, and Nintendo Switch through Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company said it is compatible with cloud gaming and console streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and PlayStation Remote Play, along with retro gaming via emulator apps. The EvoFox Dojo companion app helps users discover controller-supported games and manage setup on compatible devices. The device is powered by an 800mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to four to six hours of playtime. The EvoFox Deck 2 weighs 270 grams.

Also Read

Microsoft Notepad

Microsoft plugs remote code vulnerability in Notepad app on Windows 11

Apple iOS 26.3

Apple rolls out iOS 26.3 with new features, security fixes: How to update

Social Media

MeitY's amendments on fake content to up risks for social media platformspremium

Cashfree Payments co-founder Reeju Datta.

Cross-border biz to drive up to 15% of Cashfree's FY26 topline: Co-founderpremium

Tech Wrap February 11

Tech Wrap Feb 11: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Android 17, Google Photos on iOS

 
The controller features Magnetic Hall Effect 3D joysticks which, according to the company, are designed to minimise stick drift by reducing mechanical wear. It also comes with Magnetic Hall Effect L2 and R2 triggers, which are said to offer smoother and more responsive input. Support for the Keylinker app on Android enables users to map on-screen touch controls to physical buttons in supported games.
The EvoFox Deck 2 includes programmable macro buttons (M1 and M2) that allow users to record and trigger custom input sequences. It also offers custom RGB lighting with multiple modes and adjustable brightness, along with dual vibration motors featuring adjustable intensity. Additional control features include Precision Mode, which reduces joystick sensitivity, and Accuracy Mode, which enables axis-locked movement. The company said it features an ergonomic grip, an anti-slip phone holder, a rechargeable battery with auto-sleep power saving, and USB Type-C charging. The package includes a carry pouch.

More From This Section

OPPO K14X 5G

OPPO launches K14X 5G in India with 6500mAh battery: Check price, specs

GST-B1000 series

G-SHOCK launches GST-B1000 series watch in India at Rs 29,995: Details

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G in Limelight Green

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check specs

ASUS Zenbook S16, Vivobook S16 (Image: ASUS)

ASUS launches AMD Ryzen-powered Zenbook, Vivobook AI PCs: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Topics : Gaming gaming consoles gadgets Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today