Motorola Razr 50 Ultra set to launch in India on July 4: Specs, AI features

Motorola has confirmed the India launch of the Razr 50 Ultra for July 4. The China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has also revealed key details for the Indian variant, which are along the same line as the model launched in the company’s home country. Among the notable upgrades that the smartphone brings over the predecessor includes a full-sized cover display with support for Google Gemini assistant for easy access without necessitating the phone unfolding, a dual-camera system with a 2x telephoto paired with main wide-angle sensor, and IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Indian version of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been confirmed to sport a 4-inch cover display of 165Hz refresh rate that will be protected with Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS4.0 storage. The foldable smartphone will feature a 4000mAh battery, supported by 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, the phone will support reverse charging. In the imaging department, the smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2X zoom at sensor level.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be an IPX8 rated smartphone for resistance against water ingress. It will be offered in three Pantone validated colour options – Spring Green, Midnight Blue and Peach Fuzz.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: AI features

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will pack artificial intelligence features, powered by Google Gemini. These will include Magic Eraser, which allows users to remove unwanted objects from an image; Photo Unblur for image sharpening; and Portrait Light for enhancing the lighting and background for better portrait shots. The smartphone will boast Gemini assistant, which will be accessible even on the cover display, allowing users to prompt the AI-powered assistant without having to flip open the phone.

In addition to these Gemini AI features, the Razr 50 Ultra will get the company’s own moto AI features as well. This includes generative AI tools such as AI Magic Canvas, which will allow users to generate images via text prompts; and Style Sync to generate custom wallpapers. Motorola has also incorporated moto AI features into its camera system. Some of these include AI Action Shot which optimises shots for motion capturing, AI Adaptive Stabilization that uses AI to recognize movement while filming, and adjusts the stabilisation. Additionally, the AI Photo Enhancement Engine improves the dynamic range of the shots for more detailed images.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Specifications