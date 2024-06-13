Home / Technology / Gadgets / Marshall launches Minor IV wireless earbuds in India: Know price, features

Marshall launches Minor IV wireless earbuds in India: Know price, features

Minor IV are water resistant and offer more than 30 hours of playtime. Priced at Rs 11,999, the wireless earbuds will be available from June 15 on Marshall's official website

Marshall Minor IV wireless earbuds
Marshall Minor IV wireless earbuds
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Marshall has launched in India the Minor IV true wireless earbuds. The earbuds are aimed at providing users with signature sound, comfort and exceptional battery life, said the British manufacturer of audio products. Users can also experience personalised earbud interaction through the dedicated Marshall app. Minor IV by Marshall will be available for purchase from June 15 on Marshall’s official website at Rs 11,999.

Marshall Minor IV: Details

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Minor IV arrives with Marshall Signature Sound, which the company said offers balance audio experience. The Marshall Minor IV will offer over 30 hours of playtime. These wireless earbuds boast redesigned earbuds and stem for better fit. The earbuds are water-resistant and crafted to resist unfavourable conditions.

Offering easier playback navigation and call management, the earbuds can be connected to multiple devices at the same time with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and users can customise music through Marshall’s dedicated app.

The Minor IV also arrives with an in-app battery preservation feature. The earbuds support Bluetooth LE audio, which it said will result in better audio quality while increasing streaming range and enhancing audio sync especially while watching video.

Marshall Minor IV: Specifications

Drivers: 12 mm, dynamic
Driver impedance: 32 ohm
Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz
Weight (charging case): 39.41 g
Weight: 7.39g
Battery: Playtime 7 hours in earbuds, 30+ total hours with case
Charging: 1.1 hours to recharge earbuds, 2 hours to recharge charging case with USB-C

Also Read

Nothing Ear (a) review: Feature-packed wireless earbuds in midrange segment

Moto Buds Plus review: Impressive, but works best with Motorola phones only

Xiaomi launches Redmi Buds 5 wireless earphones in India: Price and offers

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review: MFi, but work best with Android

Motorola launches Moto Buds, Buds Plus with Sound by Bose in India: Details

OPPO F27 Pro Plus launched at Rs 27,999 onwards: Know specs, features, more

Garmin brings YouTube Music app on select watches: Check eligible models

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India launch set for Jun 18, to rival Xiaomi 14 Civi

Toshiba launches Google TV-based smart TVs in India at Rs 26,999 onwards

Xiaomi 14 Civi with Leica camera system launched in India: Price, offers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MarshallEarbudsTechnologygadgets

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story