Xiaomi 14 Civi with Leica camera system launched in India: Price, offers

Xiaomi has launched in India the Xiaomi 14 Civi. Like other smartphones in the Xiaomi 14 series, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is a camera-centric smartphone with imaging system co-engineered with German optics entity Leica. The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back and a dual-camera system on the front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 47,999

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Availability and introductory offers

The Xiaomi 14 is now available for pre-order on the company’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and across Xiaomi’s retail channels while open sale starts from June 20.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering a bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on top of the exchange value on trade-in deals. For customers who pre-book the smartphone, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Watch 3 active for no additional cost. Xiaomi is also offering Google One subscription for six months with 100GB cloud storage for no additional cost.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Civi sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K resolution quad-curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ for a vibrant colour reproduction while watching supported content. The display is accompanied by a stereo speaker set up with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

For imaging, The Xiaomi 14 Civi gets a triple-camera system in a circular camera module on the back with a ring shaped metal frame. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel Leica Summilux primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom at sensor level and 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a dual-camera set-up in a pill-shaped display cut out, featuring a 32MP primary front camera sensor and a 32MP ultra-wide angle camera. Imaging is aided by artificial intelligence-powered editing tools such as AI Magic eraser for removing unwanted objects from pictures, and an AI expand feature for expanding pictures beyond their actual borders.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-Chip (SoC) coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone has a 4700mAh battery that supports 67W fast-wired charging.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is offered in Cruise Blue, Shadow Black, and Matcha Green colours.