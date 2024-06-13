Home / Technology / Gadgets / Garmin brings YouTube Music app on select watches: Check eligible models

Garmin brings YouTube Music app on select watches: Check eligible models

With YouTube Music app, eligible Garmin watch users can download playlist and podcasts for offline playback on the go. The app is available through Garmin's Connect IQ Store

Garmin Forerunner 165 series
Representative Image
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
You can now access the YouTube Music app on select Garmin watches from today, June 13. Google’s music streaming platform, YouTube Music, is now available through Garmin’s Connect IQ Store. The store lets users download and install the YouTube Music app on eligible watches. Before this addition, Garmin allowed users to listen to music available on Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify. Now, users will have access to 100 million songs available on YouTube Music.

With the YouTube Music app, eligible Garmin watch users can download playlist and podcasts for offline playback. It essentially means users will be able to download audio files and playlists directly on their eligible Garmin watches for offline playback on the go. It is important to note, however, YouTube Music offers audio download option to paid tier subscribers only.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Eligible Garmin watches

YouTube Music functionality is available to only new devices from the Forerunner, Fenix, Epix, Venu lineups, and the Enduro 2 and D2 Mach 1 Pro as all devices do not allow access to Connect IQ Store. Garmin has said the support for other devices is coming soon. List of compatible devices can be found on Garmin’s official website.

Garmin recently launched in India the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch at Rs 33,490. Aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts, the GPS smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and offers various activity tracking and health-and-fitness monitoring features. Garmin said that the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch is specifically designed for professional runners and athletes, offering them with suitable training modules and tracking capabilities. The Garmin Forerunner 165 series features a 43mm case encompassing a vibrant touchscreen AMOLED display and comes with colourful dual-shot bands. It offers built-in GPS for pace and distance tracking.

Also Read

Garmin launches Forerunner 165 series GPS smartwatch in India at Rs 33,490

YouTube Music to get 'hum to search' feature on iOS app: Know details

Google mulls a dedicated YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro headset: Report

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google Pixel 8a: First look, unboxing, India pricing, sale offers, and more

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India launch set for Jun 18, to rival Xiaomi 14 Civi

Toshiba launches Google TV-based smart TVs in India at Rs 26,999 onwards

Xiaomi 14 Civi with Leica camera system launched in India: Price, offers

HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with built-in UPI launched: Check details

Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series launched in India: Check price and features

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GarminsmartwatchYouTubeTechnology

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story