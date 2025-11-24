Moto G57 Power with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Moto G57 Power: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- Colour: PANTONE Regatta, PANTONE Corsair, PANTONE Fluidity
Moto G57 Power: Offers
- Launch offer: Rs 1,000 off for a limited time
- Bank offer: Rs 1,000 from select bank cards
- Net effective price (inclusive of all offers): Rs 12,999
Moto G57 Power: Details
Moto G57 Power: Specifications
- Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1050 nits in high brightness mode, Display colour boost
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2
- OS: Android 16
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYTIA 600) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 33W TurboPower
- Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military-grade, IP64
