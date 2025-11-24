Moto G57 Power with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Power, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, in India. The Moto G57 Power sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display and features artificial intelligence capabilities. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (Sony LYTIA 600) primary sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

Moto G57 Power: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

Colour: PANTONE Regatta, PANTONE Corsair, PANTONE Fluidity

The Moto G57 Power will go on sale starting December 3 at noon across Motorola’s website, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Moto G57 Power: Offers

Launch offer: Rs 1,000 off for a limited time

Bank offer: Rs 1,000 from select bank cards

Net effective price (inclusive of all offers): Rs 12,999

Moto G57 Power: Details The Moto G57 Power features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1050 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode, Display Colour Boost technology, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, and runs on Android 16. For photography, the phone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with an 8MP front camera. The Moto G57 Power’s camera system is backed by Moto AI, enabling features such as an AI-driven Photo Enhancement Engine, automatic Night Vision, AI Portrait effects, and Auto Smile Capture. Creative users also get access to Google Photos’ AI-powered tools — including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor — offering advanced generative editing options directly on the device. The phone also supports 2K video recording across all its cameras. The smartphone is powered by a 7000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.