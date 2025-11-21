OPPO Find X9 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

OPPO Find X9 series: Price and availability
OPPO Find X9 Pro
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999
- Colour: Silk White, Titanium Charcoal
- Available across: OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail outlets
OPPO Find X9
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 74,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,999
- Colour: Space Black, Titanium Grey
- Available across: OPPO e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets
OPPO Find X9 series: Offers
- Consumers purchasing either model will get OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, and a premium phone case
- Up to 10 per cent cashback for select bank cards, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank
- Exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent in partnership with Cashify and Servify
- 180-day hardware defect replacement
- 3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access
- Consumers purchasing either model before November 30 will get a Rs 2,000 Paytm Travel flight voucher
- Jio benefits worth Rs 2,250 on postpaid plans of Rs 649 and above. Jio users aged 18–25 also get 18 months of Gemini Pro at no extra cost
- Zero down payment plans available for up to 24 months from select banks and NBFCs
- No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 24 months
OPPO Find X9 series: Details
OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- OS: Android-16 based ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-828) wide-angle + 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle + 200MP (Samsung S5KHP5) telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5)
- Battery: 7500mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging
- Weight: 224 grams
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, SGS Drop Resistance
OPPO Find X9: Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- OS: Android-16 based ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-808) wide-angle, 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle, 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
- Battery: 7025mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging
- Weight: 203 grams
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, SGS Drop Resistance
