OPPO Find X9 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

OPPO Find X9 series: Offers

Consumers purchasing either model will get OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, and a premium phone case

Up to 10 per cent cashback for select bank cards, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank

Exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent in partnership with Cashify and Servify

180-day hardware defect replacement

3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access

Consumers purchasing either model before November 30 will get a Rs 2,000 Paytm Travel flight voucher

Jio benefits worth Rs 2,250 on postpaid plans of Rs 649 and above. Jio users aged 18–25 also get 18 months of Gemini Pro at no extra cost

Zero down payment plans available for up to 24 months from select banks and NBFCs

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 24 months

OPPO Find X9 series: Details

The OPPO Find X9 series features fullHD+ AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,600 nits, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch screen, while the Find X9 offers a slightly smaller 6.59-inch screen. The Pro model includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP telephoto unit, supported by a 50MP front camera. The standard Find X9 houses a trio of 50MP cameras, along with a 32MP front shooter. Battery capacities differ – 7,500mAh on the Pro and 7,025mAh on the base model – though both support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phones run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 interface.