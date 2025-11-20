SPPL launches Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series in India: Price, features

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series: Price and availability
- Blaupunkt SonicQ 55-inch: Rs 32,999
- Blaupunkt SonicQ 65-inch: Rs 44,999
- Blaupunkt SonicQ 75-inch: Rs 65,999
Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series: Details
Key features of the Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TVs:
- QLED 4K Display with 1.1 billion colours, 550 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
- Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes
- 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage
- Bezel-less Airslim design with alloy stand
- 80W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus
- 120Hz MEMC (HSR) with VRR and ALLM
- Google TV 5.0 platform with access to apps via Google Play Store
- Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0
- Voice-enabled remote with shortcuts for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and a Favourite App
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app