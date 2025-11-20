Home / Technology / Gadgets / SPPL launches Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series in India: Price, features

SPPL launches Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series in India: Price, features

Blaupunkt's new SonicQ QLED lineup brings 4K visuals, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 80 W speakers and gaming-focused features like MEMC, VRR and ALLM, starting at Rs 32,999

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series
Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series launched in India, starting at Rs 32,999
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand licence holder for Blaupunkt TVs in India, has launched the Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series on November 20. The lineup includes 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. According to the company, the SonicQ models offer 4K resolution output and can reach up to 550 nits of brightness. The TVs support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, and come equipped with 80 W speakers.

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series: Price and availability

  • Blaupunkt SonicQ 55-inch: Rs 32,999
  • Blaupunkt SonicQ 65-inch: Rs 44,999
  • Blaupunkt SonicQ 75-inch: Rs 65,999
Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV line up is available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting today. 

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series: Details

Blaupunkt’s new SonicQ QLED TVs deliver 4K visuals and support 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The series includes MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode), aimed at improving sports viewing, fast-motion content and gaming performance. For audio, the TVs feature 80 W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus.
  Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple HDMI and USB ports, making it easier to pair soundbars, gaming consoles or streaming devices.
 
In terms of design, the Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV models feature a bezel-less “Airslim design” with a sleek alloy stand. The TVs ship with a voice-enabled remote control that includes dedicated keys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and a Favourite App button.

Key features of the Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TVs:

  • QLED 4K Display with 1.1 billion colours, 550 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
  • Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes
  • 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage
  • Bezel-less Airslim design with alloy stand
  • 80W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus
  • 120Hz MEMC (HSR) with VRR and ALLM
  • Google TV 5.0 platform with access to apps via Google Play Store
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0
  • Voice-enabled remote with shortcuts for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and a Favourite App

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

