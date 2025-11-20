SPPL launches Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series in India: Price, features

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand licence holder for Blaupunkt TVs in India, has launched the Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series on November 20. The lineup includes 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. According to the company, the SonicQ models offer 4K resolution output and can reach up to 550 nits of brightness. The TVs support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, and come equipped with 80 W speakers.

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series: Price and availability

Blaupunkt SonicQ 55-inch: Rs 32,999

Blaupunkt SonicQ 65-inch: Rs 44,999

Blaupunkt SonicQ 75-inch: Rs 65,999

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV line up is available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting today.

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series: Details Blaupunkt’s new SonicQ QLED TVs deliver 4K visuals and support 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The series includes MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode), aimed at improving sports viewing, fast-motion content and gaming performance. For audio, the TVs feature 80 W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. ALSO READ: SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple HDMI and USB ports, making it easier to pair soundbars, gaming consoles or streaming devices.