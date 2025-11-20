Realme GT 8 Pro with Ricoh cameras launched in India: Check price, specs

Realme GT 8 Pro: Price and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 72,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage : Rs 78,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Dream Edition) : Rs 79,999
Realme GT 8 Pro: Availability and offersFirst sale of the Realme GT 8 Pro starts November 25 on Realme's website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets. Here are the introductory offers:
- Customers purchasing the Realme GT 8 Pro can avail bank offers of Rs 5000 on ICICI, HDFC and SBI cards
- There are no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.
- Realme is offering the Deco set (swapable camera module pannels) bundeled with the smartphone.
- Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition can be purchased with No-interest EMI plans of up to 12 months.
Realme GT 8 Pro: Details
Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.79-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution,144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP main + 200MP periscopic telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app