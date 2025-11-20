Realme GT 8 Pro with Ricoh cameras launched in India: Check price, specs

China’s Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro , in India. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features a camera system developed in partnership with Japanese imaging brand Ricoh. Priced starting at Rs 72,999, the Realme GT 8 Pro also adopts a modular design that lets users swap between different camera island styles.

Realme is also introducing a special Dream Edition, with a design inspired by the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 72,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage : Rs 78,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Dream Edition) : Rs 79,999

Realme GT 8 Pro: Availability and offers

Customers purchasing the Realme GT 8 Pro can avail bank offers of Rs 5000 on ICICI, HDFC and SBI cards

There are no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Realme is offering the Deco set (swapable camera module pannels) bundeled with the smartphone.

Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition can be purchased with No-interest EMI plans of up to 12 months.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Details

At the core of the GT 8 Pro is Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with Realme’s dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip. Realme said this dual-chip setup boosts graphics performance and imaging capabilities, enabling features such as native-level 2K Super Resolution and 120Hz Super Frame Rate in supported games. The phone also includes the company’s GT Boost 3.0 engine, which uses AI to balance thermal performance, power consumption and frame stability during heavy gaming sessions.

ALSO READ: Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs Realme is also emphasising camera upgrades this year through its collaboration with Ricoh. The GT 8 Pro carries a 50MP main camera, a 200MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. With Ricoh’s involvement, the camera system gets a new Ricoh GR Mode, designed to replicate the brand’s popular GR-series photo style. Users also get five GR-inspired film tones — Positive Film, Negative Film, Standard, High-Contrast B&W and Monotone — to fine-tune the look of their photos. In terms of design, Realme is offering the GT 8 Pro in Diary White and Urban Blue. The Diary White variant features a frosted glass finish, while Urban Blue uses a paper-textured vegan leather back. What stands out, however, is the customisable camera island: buyers can switch between circular and rectangular module designs.

ALSO READ | Lava Agni 4 with Vayu AI to be launched on November 20: Where to watch On the front, the GT 8 Pro features a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 7000 nits. Powering the device is a 7000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. The phone also includes an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.79-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution,144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP main + 200MP periscopic telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7

First sale of the Realme GT 8 Pro starts November 25 on Realme's website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets. Here are the introductory offers: