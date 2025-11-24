SPPL launches Thomson QLED MEMC TV series starting at Rs 31,999: Details

Thomson QLED MEMC TV series: Price and availability
- Thomson 55-inch QLED MEMC TV: Rs 31,999
- Thomson 65-inch QLED MEMC TV: Rs 43,999
- Thomson 75-inch QLED MEMC TV: Rs 64,999
Thomson QLED MEMC TV series: Details
- QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
- Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes
- 70W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers with four built-in speakers
- Support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and Dolby Digital Plus
- 120Hz MEMC with VRR and ALLM for smoother motion and gaming
- Google TV 5.0 with access to streaming apps and content libraries
- Voice-enabled remote with hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and a favourite app
