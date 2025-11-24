Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SPPL launches Thomson QLED MEMC TV series starting at Rs 31,999: Details

Thomson's new QLED MEMC TV lineup brings 4K HDR visuals, 120Hz motion features and 70W Dolby Audio, and is now available on Flipkart in 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India, has introduced a new QLED MEMC 120Hz Smart TV lineup in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. The company said the range offers 4K output with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. Running on Google TV 5.0, the new Thomson TVs offer access to several apps and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

Thomson QLED MEMC TV series: Price and availability

  • Thomson 55-inch QLED MEMC TV: Rs 31,999
  • Thomson 65-inch QLED MEMC TV: Rs 43,999
  • Thomson 75-inch QLED MEMC TV: Rs 64,999
The Thomson QLED MEMC Smart TV series is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart starting today.
 

Thomson QLED MEMC TV series: Details

Thomson’s new QLED MEMC models support 4K resolution with 1.1 billion colour reproduction, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. The TVs also include MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode) to improve smoothness for fast-moving content such as sports, action scenes and gaming. For sound, the series features a 70W Dolby Audio stereo box speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, and includes four built-in speakers.

In terms of design, the new Thomson QLED MEMC models feature a slim bezel profile. The TVs come bundled with a voice-enabled remote that offers access to Google Assistant for navigation and includes shortcut buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and a favourite app of choice.
Key features of the Thomson QLED MEMC TVs:
  • QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
  • Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes
  • 70W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers with four built-in speakers
  • Support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and Dolby Digital Plus
  • 120Hz MEMC with VRR and ALLM for smoother motion and gaming
  • Google TV 5.0 with access to streaming apps and content libraries
  • Voice-enabled remote with hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and a favourite app

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

