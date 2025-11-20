Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones launched in India: Check price, details

Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones launched in India: Check price, details

Sony launches the Inzone H9 II in India, a second-generation gaming headset with WH-1000XM6 audio drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life

Sony Inzone H9 II
Sony Inzone H9 II
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sony India has launched the second-generation Inzone H9 gaming headphones. According to the company, the Sony Inzone H9 II introduces enhanced performance, improved comfort, and audio innovations tailored for competitive PC and console gaming. The Sony Inzone H9 II boasts advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) and sound powered by the Sony WH-1000XM6’s audio driver unit. It will be made available for purchase soon.

Sony Inzone H9 II: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 28,990
  • Colour: Black, White
The Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones will be available for purchase starting November 22, across ShopAtSC’s website, and ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Sony Inzone H9 II: Details

The Sony Inzone H9 II has been claimed to deliver superior sound performance, which has been made possible by the 30mm drivers that are also seen in Sony’s premium WH-1000XM6 headphones. The company said that it captures every detail from subtle, distant footsteps to deep, immersive rumbles, ensuring gamers experience clear audio. It further boasts ANC to block outside noise.
 
The Inzone H9 II uses a directional cardioid boom microphone designed to focus on the user’s voice while reducing background noise, said Sony. The adjustable boom arm can be positioned as needed, and the headset applies AI-based processing to filter ambient sound. It also supports super wideband voice transmission, which allows for clearer and more natural-sounding communication during gameplay. The headphones feature 360-degree spatial sound for gaming.
  The Sony Inzone H9 II weighs 260 grams and boasts a battery life of around 30 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off. Connectivity is handled through an included USB-C dongle that provides a 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless link, while Bluetooth can be used simultaneously for handling calls and notifications.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SPPL launches Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series in India: Price, features

Realme GT 8 Pro with Ricoh cameras launched in India: Check price, specs

Lava Agni 4 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, Vayu AI: Watch unboxing

Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched: Price, features

Topics :SonySony Indiaheadphones

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story