Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones launched in India: Check price, details

The Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones will be available for purchase starting November 22, across ShopAtSC’s website, and ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Sony Inzone H9 II: Details

The Sony Inzone H9 II has been claimed to deliver superior sound performance, which has been made possible by the 30mm drivers that are also seen in Sony’s premium WH-1000XM6 headphones. The company said that it captures every detail from subtle, distant footsteps to deep, immersive rumbles, ensuring gamers experience clear audio. It further boasts ANC to block outside noise.

The Inzone H9 II uses a directional cardioid boom microphone designed to focus on the user’s voice while reducing background noise, said Sony. The adjustable boom arm can be positioned as needed, and the headset applies AI-based processing to filter ambient sound. It also supports super wideband voice transmission, which allows for clearer and more natural-sounding communication during gameplay. The headphones feature 360-degree spatial sound for gaming.