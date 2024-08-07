Nothing Phone 2a Plus goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, and more

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales with an introductory discount of Rs 2,000 from select banks

Nothing Phone 2a Plus
Nothing Phone 2a Plus
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is now available for purchase in India. The mid-range smartphone from UK-based consumer technology brand is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Based on the Nothing Phone 2a, which debuted earlier this year, the plus model brings performance improvement with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip, new 50MP front facing camera sensor, and some changes in design. Here are the details:

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
Colour options: Grey and Black

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Availability and introductory offers

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is now available in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart and offline at select retail stores including Croma and Vijay Sales. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Details

While the overall design of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is identical to that of the standard model, there are subtle changes. The Phone 2a Plus does not have coloured accents underneath the transparent back panel. Additionally, the smartphone features elements underneath with metallic finish.

Besides some cosmetic changes, there is a new processor on-board – MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G – which Nothing said brings performance improvements, especially with regard to graphics. The Phone 2a Plus also features a new 50MP front facing camera sensor. While the battery capacity of 5000mAh on the Plus model remains the same as the Phone 2a, there is now support for faster 50W wired charging.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 5
Rear camera:  50MP main (Samsung GN9) with optical image stabilisation + 50MP ultra-wide-angle (Samsung JN1)
Front camera: 50MP
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
RAM: 8GB and 12GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 5,000 mAh
Charging: 50W, wired. No wireless charging
Software: Android 14
UI: Nothing OS 2.6
Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

