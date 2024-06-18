Motorola , the Lenovo-owned Chinese smartphone brand, launched its third smartphone in the Edge 50-series, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India on June 18. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 System-onChip (SoC), the smartphone comes with generative artificial intelligence features such as AI Magic Canvas for generating Images basis text prompts and StyleSync for generating personalised themes. Additionally, the smartphone comes in different styles and finishes including a FSC-certified real wood finish.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Priced at Rs 59,999, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone is offered in 12GB LPDDR5X RAM along with 512GB UFS 4.0 on-board storage. As for the colour options, the smartphone is available in real wood finish design referred to as Nordic Wood along with vegan leather finish in two pantone validated colours- Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Availability and offers

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 24 on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital.

As for the introductory offer, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 5000 as part of the Special Introductory Offer for a limited period. Additionally, customers can avail discounts up to Rs 5,000 on transaction using HDFC and ICICI bank cards. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 12 months.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: moto AI features

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone features generative AI tools such as AI Magic Canvas that allows users to generate images via text prompts. In addition to Motorola’s proprietary generative AI tools, the smartphone also comes with Google AI features like AI Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor.

Motorola has also incorporated artificial intelligence into its camera system. Some moto AI powered camera features include AI Action Shot which optimises shots for motion capturing, AI Adaptive Stabilization that uses AI to recognize movement while filming, and adjusts the stabilisation. Additionally, the AI Photo Enhancement Engine improves the dynamic range of the shots for more detailed images.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Specifications