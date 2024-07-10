Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 up for pre-order in India: Pricing and offers

Samsung on July 10 announced the 2024 Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France. Heralding the announcement its next chapter for Galaxy AI, Samsung said that it has optimised the flexible display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 to bring new AI-powered features that are more suitable for the form factor. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are now available for pre-order in India, with general availability slated to commence from July 24. Follow for details:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Variants and India pricing Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999

Colours: Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink



12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999

Colours: Silver Shadow



Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Availability and India pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999

Colours: Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow



Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black, White, and Peach

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Pre-book offers

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are offered cashback of Rs 8,000 from HDFC Bank cards and nine-month no-interest bank equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI). Alternatively, Samsung is offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 and up to nine-month no-cost EMI. Existing Samsung flagship smartphone customers can choose to avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 15,000.

More From This Section

Samsung said that all customers who pre-order either the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Z Flip 6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they will get an industry-first two screen/parts replacements at just Rs 999. Additionally, Samsung is offering up to 50 per cent off on select Samsung covers and up to 35 per cent off on the newly launched Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: What’s new

Samsung said that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone offers a range of new AI powered features and tools that utilises the larger foldable screen to improve productivity. In partnership with Google, Samsung has introduced optimised Gemini AI experience on its new book -style foldable smartphone. Samsung said that with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone users will be able to access Gemini AI assistant in multi-window split screen on the inner foldable display to get assistance without having to leave the app.

Apart from Google’s Gemini, Samsung’s own Galaxy AI utilises the large foldable display to add more productivity. On the Galaxy Fold 6 smartphone, the Interpreter feature offers a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions. Apart from the larger display, Galaxy AI utilises the S-pen integration to bring Sketch to image feature that allows users to create image-quality sketches. Samsung said that the feature allows users to convert their sketches or drawings into AI-generated images when they draw on the photos in Gallery or Note screen.

In terms of hardware upgrade, Samsung said that the Fold 6 smartphone features a 1.6 times larger vapour chamber than its predecessor which keeps the thermals in check. To improve the Gaming experience on the foldable, Samsung has added support for Ray Tracing on the inner 7.6-inch display for enhancing in-game graphics. Additionally, the primary display is now brighter at 2600 nits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: What’s new

Samsung said that it has enhanced the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display that the company calls Flex Window to enable AI-powered features without having to flip open the device. The Samsung Flex Window on the Flip 6 will also offer AI-suggested responses to messages, Samsung Health updates and more. Samsung has also added multiple new widget options for the cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also offers a new customisation option called Photo Ambient that uses AI to change the wallpaper in real time based on the time of the day and weather.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a new 50MP wide primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera. The primary camera also enables zooming up to 2X at sensor level and up to 10X through software optimisation. Improvements to the camera continue on the software side as Samsung has introduced a new Auto Zoom feature for clicking pictures using the Flex Window. Samsung said that the FlexCam automatically finds the optimum framing for a shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. Samsung has also partnered with third-party social media apps such as Instagram to bring its Nightgraphy feature for low light photography to in-app camera.