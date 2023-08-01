Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola launches Moto G14 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Motorola launches Moto G14 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Powered by UNISOC T616 octa-core processor, the Moto G14 packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 20W fast charge technology

New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launch in India the Moto G14. Now available for pre-order on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the smartphone will be available for purchase starting August 8. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone will be available with introductory offers – Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI bank cards. Besides Flipkart, the phone will be available on Motorola online store and at select retail stores.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our latest offering in the g series franchise, the moto g14. Through our g series smartphones, we democratise premium smartphone experiences by offering advanced features at affordable price points, catering to the growing demands of the Indian mobile phone consumer. Staying true to this promise, the moto g14 comes with segment leading, premium design and an exceptionally immersive entertainment experience," said Prashanth Mani, Executive Director at Motorola Asia Pacific.

Moto G14: Specifications

Powered by UNISOC T616 octa-core processor, the Moto G14 packs a 5,000mAh mega battery supported by 20W flashcharging technology. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ display. On the audio front, the Moto G14 sports Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. The smartphone is offered in uber premium vegan leather. As for the cameras, the Moto G14 sports a dual-camera setup on the rear – a 50-megapixel main camera paired with macro camera. The Moto G14 is offered in sky blue and steel grey colours. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system. Motorola commits Android 14 upgrade, and up to three years of security updates.

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

