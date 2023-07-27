Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series goes up for pre-orders in India: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series goes up for pre-orders in India: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in graphite and silver colours, and in 40mm in graphite and gold colours. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is offered in black and silver colours in 43mm and 47mm

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced that it has opened pre-booking for the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic in India. The Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in graphite and silver colours, and in 40mm in graphite and gold colours. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is offered in black and silver colours in 43mm and 47mm. Both the smartwatches are available for pre-order on Samsung online store, besides select e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Watch6 is offered in Bluetooth and Bluetooth + LTE variants in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm – Bluetooth: Rs 29,999

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm – Bluetooth + LTE: Rs 33,999

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm – Bluetooth: Rs 32,999

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm – Bluetooth + LTE: 36,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 4,000 in trade-in deals.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked highlights: Foldables, watches, tablets unveiled


Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is offered in Bluetooth and Bluetooth + LTE variants in both 43mm and 47mm sizes. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm – Bluetooth: Rs 36,999

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm – Bluetooth + LTE: Rs 40,999

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm – Bluetooth: Rs 39,999

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm – Bluetooth + LTE: 43,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 4,000 in trade-in deals.

Also Read: Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India
 

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series: Specifications

  Galaxy Watch6 Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Colour - 44mm: Graphite, Sliver  - 47mm : Black, Silver
- 40mm: Graphite, Gold - 43mm : Black, Silver
Dimensions and weight - 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm, 33.3g - 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm, 59.0g
- 40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm, 28.7g - 43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm, 52.0g
Display Sapphire Crystal  Sapphire Crystal 
- 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display - 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
- 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display - 43mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz
Memory and storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage
Battery Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)
  - 44mm: 425mAh - 47mm: 425mAh
  - 40mm: 300mAh - 43mm: 300mAh
Charging Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)
OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)
UI One UI 5 Watch
Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall sensor
Connectivity LTE[v], Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo
Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
Compatibility Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory

Also Read

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy devices at Unpacked event today: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India

Sony launches 85-inch Bravia X95L 4K Mini LED TV at Rs 599,990: Details

Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 leaked ahead of launch event

Noise unveils smart wearable Luna Ring: What is it, features, and more

JioBook: Reliance Jio may launch its second-generation laptop on July 31

Topics :SamsungSamsung IndiaSamsung GalaxySmart watch

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story