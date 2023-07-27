Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series goes up for pre-orders in India: Details here

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced that it has opened pre-booking for the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic in India. The Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in graphite and silver colours, and in 40mm in graphite and gold colours. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is offered in black and silver colours in 43mm and 47mm. Both the smartwatches are available for pre-order on Samsung online store, besides select e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Watch6 is offered in Bluetooth and Bluetooth + LTE variants in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm – Bluetooth: Rs 29,999

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm – Bluetooth + LTE: Rs 33,999

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm – Bluetooth: Rs 32,999

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm – Bluetooth + LTE: 36,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 4,000 in trade-in deals.



Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is offered in Bluetooth and Bluetooth + LTE variants in both 43mm and 47mm sizes. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm – Bluetooth: Rs 36,999

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm – Bluetooth + LTE: Rs 40,999

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm – Bluetooth: Rs 39,999

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm – Bluetooth + LTE: 43,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 4,000 in trade-in deals.



Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series: Specifications