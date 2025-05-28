Motorola launches Razr 60 flip-style foldable in India at Rs 49,999: Specs

Motorola has launched its flip-style foldable Razr 60 smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 49,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip and features a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display with Gemini AI support. The company has improved the durability of the smartphone with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection up front and an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Razr 60: Price and availability

The new Motorola Razr 60 is available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Priced at Rs 49,999, the smartphone is available in three Pantone-validated colourways: Lightest Sky (Pearl Marble Finish), Gibraltar Sea (Fabric Finish) and Spring Bud (Premium Vegan Leather Finish).

The smartphone will be available from June 4 on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retailers such as Reliance Digital.

Motorola Razr 60: Details

Motorola said that the Razr 60 is the only flip-style foldable smartphone in its segment with support for Google Gemini AI on the external display. Besides Google’s AI, Motorola also offers proprietary AI features on the cover screen such as Catch Me Up for personalised summaries, Pay Attention for live transcription, and more. The 3.6-inch pOLED cover display also comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The main display is a 6.96-inch FHD+ pOLED display with dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. Regarding the folding mechanism of the smartphone, the company said that it has used a titanium-reinforced hinge certified by SGS for over 500,000 folds.

The Motorola Razr 60 is also the first flip phone in its segment to feature premium Pearl Marble and Fabric finishing, offering a unique look and in-hand feel. The company said that the Pearl Marble finish offers a smooth feel with a marble-like shimmer, while the Gibraltar Sea edition showcases a fabric-inspired texture with a refined interwoven pattern. The smartphone is also available in a Spring Bud variant with a vegan leather finish.

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens that also doubles up as a macro camera. At the front, the smartphone features a 32MP shooter. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip, the smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging.

Motorola Razr 60: Specifications