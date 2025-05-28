OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, Racing Edition launched in China: Check specs, more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched two new Ace 5 series smartphones in its home country. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chips, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition pack a 6,700mAh battery and 7,100mAh battery respectively. The company has not officially confirmed whether the smartphones will be made available beyond the Chinese market.

OnePlus Ace 5 series: Details

The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition smartphone sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor and is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is available in Wild Green, Rock Black and Wave White colourways.

For camera optics, the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has a 2MP monochrome camera which supports 4K video recording at 60 fps. At the front, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone packs a 7,100mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED flat display with 144Hz of refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is offered in three colourways: Burning Titanium, Phantom Black and Breeze Blue.

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP (Sony IMX906) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 4K video recording support. At the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. It packs a 6,700mAh battery and supports 100W charging. The smartphone also has bypass charging functionality.

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+, 1300 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary with OIS + 2MP monochrome

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 7100mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Weight: 200g

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra: Specifications