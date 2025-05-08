Samsung launches Galaxy F56 5G smartphone in India: Check price, specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F56 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 25,999, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor and sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display. Measuring 7.2mm in thickness, the company claims that the Galaxy F56 is the slimmest smartphone in the F series.

Samsung Galaxy F56 : Price and offers

8GB RAM +128GB Storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM +256GB Storage: Rs 30,999

Colours: Green and Violet

As an introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F56: Details

The Galaxy F56 smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 1,200 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and back of the smartphones.

For imaging, the smartphone includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, there is a 12MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. It also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps) in 10-bit HDR.

On the software side, the device runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. Samsung promises six generations of Android updates and six years of security updates. The Galaxy F56 also offers Google Gemini integration.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging. It is rated IP65 for resistance against dust and water splashes. The Samsung Galaxy F56 also supports the Samsung Knox Vault security feature, and the Tap and pay Samsung wallet feature.

Samsung Galaxy F56: Specifications