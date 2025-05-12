Samsung launches Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor with 500Hz refresh rate

Samsung has launched the world’s first OLED gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey OLED G6. This latest addition to Samsung’s gaming monitor line-up features a 27-inch QHD OLED display and boasts 0.03ms (grey-to-grey) response time. The Odyssey OLED G6 will first be available in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, with a broader global introduction planned later this year.

“Samsung continues to lead the gaming monitor industry with breakthrough innovations that redefine how games are experienced,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, we are pushing gaming performance, visual quality and immersion to entirely new heights — delivering the next evolution of display technology for gamers around the world.”

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: Details

The Odyssey OLED G6 (model G60SF) features a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution panel that supports up to 500Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth motion clarity for competitive gaming. The panel is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified and Pantone Validated, ensuring deep contrast levels and accurate colour reproduction. According to Samsung, the display is capable of rendering over 2,100 colours and more than 110 SkinTone shades from Pantone’s colour library.

The monitor also offers peak brightness of 1,000 nits and comes equipped with Samsung’s Glare Free technology, which is said to minimise reflections and enhance visibility in varying lighting environments. The display also includes OLED Safeguard+, a protective feature to help prevent burn-in during extended usage.

Regarding gaming performance, the Odyssey OLED G6 supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, for delivering smoother gameplay with reduced screen tearing and stuttering.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: Overview