Sonos launches Arc Ultra, Sub 4 in India, pro-grade speakers tag along

US-based audio brand Sonos has launched three new audio products in India: the Arc Ultra soundbar, Sub 4 subwoofer, and Era 100 Pro speaker. Headlining the launch is the new Sonos Arc Ultra, which debuts the company's proprietary Sound Motion technology—designed to reduce the size of the transducer while significantly boosting bass output. The Era 100 Pro, meanwhile, is Sonos’ first product built specifically for professional installations in both light-commercial and residential spaces.

New Sonos audio products: Price and availability

Arc Ulta soundbar: Rs 99,999

Sub 4 subwoofer: Rs 84,999

Both models are now available in India. The Era 100 Pro will be sold in pairs through select Sonos partners that specialise in professional installations.

Sonos Arc Ultra: Details

The Arc Ultra is built using the new Sound Motion technology and is said to deliver up to twice the bass of its predecessor. It supports 9.1.4 spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and an upgraded Speech Enhancement feature.

Sonos claims that Arc Ultra creates a wide soundstage that precisely places audio elements in the room. It features a new internal architecture with 14 custom Sonos drivers, including a Sound Motion woofer and tweeter clusters with waveguides on both ends. These upgrades are designed to enhance vocal clarity and allow users to adjust dialogue levels via the Sonos app.

The company also collaborated with veteran sound designers and producers, including Chris Jenkins and Onnalee Blank, to fine-tune Arc Ultra for Dolby Atmos playback and deliver a studio-grade experience.

Sonos Sub 4: Details

The Sub 4 includes dual custom woofers that produce deep and dynamic low frequencies. The woofers are inward-facing to create a force-cancelling effect, which helps eliminate distortion.

Sonos says Sub 4 also brings enhanced processing power, increased memory, and upgraded Wi-Fi radios for improved connectivity. While it retains the design language of its predecessor, it now comes in an updated matte Black and White finish.

Sonos Era 10: Details

The Era 100 Pro is designed as an end-to-end solution for professional installations. It supports Power over Ethernet (PoE and PoE+), allowing it to draw both power and data from a single cable, removing the need for AC power connections.

Sonos says the Era 100 Pro offers enhanced reliability, high-speed performance, and easy integration with existing network infrastructures using wired-first networking. It also supports Zone customisation, which allows integrators to group and manage multiple speakers as a unified system for larger-scale set-ups.