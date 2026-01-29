Motorola unveils Moto G67, G77 with 108MP zoom camera: Specs, availability

Motorola has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of the Moto G77 and Moto G67 in select regions. The Moto G77 becomes the first device in the Moto G series to feature a 108MP rear camera with 3x lossless zoom, while both models offer large AMOLED displays and 5,200mAh batteries. The phones have been introduced in parts of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with no word yet on an India launch.

Moto G77: Details

The Moto G77 features a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and is available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 16 and includes a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for screen protection.

Audio is handled by dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. The phone runs Motorola’s Hello UI and includes features such as Moto Secure, Circle to Search, and Google Gemini integration. Moto G77: Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness 5000 nits

Moto G67: Details The Moto G67 comes with a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is offered with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.