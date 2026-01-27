HP launches HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 5060: Price, specs

HP has launched the HyperX OMEN 15 gaming laptop in India, marking the first device to debut under its new HyperX gaming brand unveiled at CES 2026. The HyperX OMEN 15 is powered by Intel’s 14th-generation Core i7 processor and Nvidia’s latest RTX 50-series laptop GPU. HP says the laptop is designed to handle modern AAA games, esports titles, and content creation workloads with sustained performance.

HP HyperX OMEN 15: Pricing and availability

The HyperX OMEN 15 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 and is sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart and select offline retail stores. The laptop is offered in a Shadow Black colourway.

HyperX OMEN 15: Details The HyperX OMEN 15 is powered by the Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU. HP claims the system can deliver up to 170W of total processor power, which includes combined CPU and GPU performance under load. ALSO READ: Apple updates AirTag with longer range, louder speaker: Check India pricing One of the key changes is the keyboard. HP has introduced an 8K polling rate keyboard on this laptop, which the company says enables faster input detection compared to standard gaming keyboards. This is aimed at competitive gaming scenarios where input latency can make a difference.

For cooling, the laptop uses HP’s OMEN Tempest Cooling system. According to the company, this setup is designed to maintain stable performance during long gaming sessions, while also helping manage dust buildup through airflow optimisation. Performance and thermal behaviour can be adjusted through the OMEN Gaming Hub, which also offers controls for lighting and system tuning. ALSO READ: Apple pushes update for older iPhones, iPads to support iMessage, FaceTime The HyperX OMEN 15 features a 15.3-inch IPS display with a 2.5K resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. HP says the panel supports 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage and reaches up to 500 nits of brightness.