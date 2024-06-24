OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G launched in India: Know price, specs, offers, more

Expanding its Nord smartphone line-up in India, China’s OnePlus on June 24 launched the Nord CE4 Lite 5G at Rs 20,999 onwards. The budget 5G smartphone boasts an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. Moreover, the smartphone supports reverse charging that enables it to charge supported accessories using its built-in battery capacity.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 22,999

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Availability and offers

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available in Mega Blue and Super silver colours from June 27 onwards on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and more. OnePlus has also announced an Ultra Orange colour variant of the smartphone which is exclusive to the Indian market and will be available at a later date.

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI bank and OneCard credit cards. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to 6 months from select banks.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Specification

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 2100 nits. In the imaging department, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS. A 2MP depth sensing camera rounds off the dual-camera setup on the rear. On the front the smartphone gets a 16MP sensor. Powered by a 5500mAh battery, the smartphone supports 80W fast wired charging.