Realme GT 6 goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs, more

The Realme GT 6 is offered with up to Rs 4,000 cashback on select bank cards and up to Rs 1,000 bonus on exchange value on trade-in deals

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST
The Realme GT 6 is now available for purchase in India. The performance-focused smartphone is offered with up to Rs 4,000 cashback on select bank cards and up to Rs 1,000 bonus on exchange value on trade-in deals. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the smartphone boasts a suite of artificial intelligence powered features related to imaging. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

Realme GT6: Price and variants

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 44,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 40,999

Realme GT 6: Introductory offers

Customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 4,000 from ICICI, HDFC and SBI banks on the 8GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants. On the 12GB+256GB variant, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000. Realme is offering a bonus of Rs 1,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan (EMI) up to 12 months.

Bank offers and exchange bonus offers are only applicable on online purchases. However, customers getting their smartphones from mainline stores will still get six-month screen damage protection and Realme Buds Air 5 at no additional cost.

Realme GT 6: AI Features

The Realme GT 6 smartphone packs AI-powered tools for camera, media editing and productivity. These include AI night vision mode for enhancing low-light video recording capability. The AI smart removal feature allows users to select "passersby," "clutter” in images that are then automatically removed while the empty space in the background is filled using generative AI. Another notable inclusion is the AI Smart Loop feature that can identify the content selected and dragged by the user on the screen, allowing for quick sharing to third-party apps.

Realme GT 6: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 6000nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB / 12GB/ 8GB (LPDDR5x)
  • Storage: 512GB / 256GB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Primary (Sony LYT-808) (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Sony IMX355) + 50MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom (Samsung JN5)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 120W SUPERVOOC wired
  • OS: Android 14 based realmeUI 5.0


First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

