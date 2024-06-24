Samsung launches Dolby Atmos-powered Music Frame speaker in India: Details

Samsung has launched the Music Frame wireless Bluetooth speaker, which doubles up as a picture frame, in India. Designed for homes, the speaker has a minimal wall-mountable design. Moreover, it looks like a real frame supported by an option to display photos. The Samsung Music Frame will be available on Samsung India website and Amazon.

Samsung Music Frame: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 23,990, the Samsung Music Frame is now available for purchase on Samsung India’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select offline stores.

Samsung Music Frame: Details

The Samsung Music Frame leverages its support for Dolby Atmos surround sound to elevate the audio listening experience. Samsung said that the wireless speaker creates a three-dimensional audio experience, creating a lifelike soundscape. Samsung also stated that the Music Frame maintains a balanced and consistent audio quality by eliminating uneven sound distribution.

The speaker features “Adaptive Audio” technology, which it said allows the speaker to self-adapt the audio output in-line with the content in real-time, offering an optimised audio listening experience. It also features Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro technology that analyses the acoustics of the room and adjusts the sound output accordingly. Utilising compatibility with Samsung SmartThings app, users can further customise the audio with different equaliser settings. The Music Frame also offers Samsung’s Q-symphony feature that allows stereo speaker experience when using two Music Frame devices.

For hands free usage, the Samsung Music Framer comes with built-in voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Utilising the voice assistant of choice, users can vocally command the device to perform actions such as playing and pausing the track, volume adjustments, and more.