Motorola's ultra-slim Edge 70 phone with 4800mAh battery unveiled: Details

Motorola Edge 70 packs a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery in a 5.99mm thin body, competing directly with the iPhone Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Motorola Edge 70 (Image: Motorola)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Motorola has unveiled its ultra-slim Edge 70 smartphone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, the smartphone features a 5.99 mm body and weighs around 159g. With its slim profile, the Edge 70 joins the growing trend of ultra-thin smartphones, following models like Apple’s iPhone Air (5.64mm) and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm). The Motorola Edge 70 smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery and comes in three Pantone-validated finishes, namely Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.
 
Motorola launched the X70 Air smartphone in China last month with similar specifications, indicating that the Edge 70 is a rebranded version of the same model. The smartphone will be available, starting this week, in select markets across Europe and the Middle East. India availability has not yet been confirmed. 

Motorola Edge 70: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone comes with a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
 
For the camera, the smartphone includes dual 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors on the back. At the front, there is a 50MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more. The main camera supports 4K video recording. The smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery, which supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The company claims 50 hours of battery life on a single charge.
 
The Motorola Edge 70 runs Android 16-based Hello UI and comes with built-in AI features. The smartphone also has an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, along with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. 

Motorola Edge 70: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED, HDR10+, 2712 x 1220 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP Ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4800mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 16-based Hello UI
  • Protection: IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Thickness: 5.99mm
  • Weight: 159g
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

