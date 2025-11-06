Motorola's ultra-slim Edge 70 phone with 4800mAh battery unveiled: Details

Motorola has unveiled its ultra-slim Edge 70 smartphone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, the smartphone features a 5.99 mm body and weighs around 159g. With its slim profile, the Edge 70 joins the growing trend of ultra-thin smartphones, following models like Apple’s iPhone Air (5.64mm) and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm). The Motorola Edge 70 smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery and comes in three Pantone-validated finishes, namely Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.

Motorola Edge 70: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone comes with a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

For the camera, the smartphone includes dual 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors on the back. At the front, there is a 50MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more. The main camera supports 4K video recording. The smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery, which supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The company claims 50 hours of battery life on a single charge.