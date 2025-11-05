Motorola launches Moto G67 Power with 7000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Moto G67 Power: Price and Variants
- 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 15,999
- Colors: Cilantro Green, Parachute Beige and Blue Curacao
Moto G67 Power: Availability and offers
- Discount of Rs 1,000 on select credit cards
- Discount of Rs 1,500 on credit card Equated monthly Installment (EMI) transactions.
- No Cost EMI options for up to six months.
- Trade-in deals also available
Moto G67 Power: Details
- Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD (2400 × 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 (primary) + 8MP ultra-wide lens
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 30W
- Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio
- Protection: MIL-STD-810H build, IP64, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Operating System: Android 15-based Hello UX
- Weight: 210g
