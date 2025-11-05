Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola launches Moto G67 Power with 7000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Motorola launches Moto G67 Power with 7000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, the Moto G67 Power features a slim build with Pantone-curated vegan leather finish

Moto G67 Power
Moto G67 Power
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Motorola has launched the Moto G67 Power smartphone in India, expanding its G-series lineup. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone offers up to 58 hours of runtime on a single charge. Additionally, It features Moto AI–powered camera and editing tools for enhanced imaging performance.

Moto G67 Power: Price and Variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 15,999
  • Colors: Cilantro Green, Parachute Beige and Blue Curacao

Moto G67 Power: Availability and offers

The Moto G67 Power will be available from November 12 through Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores.
 
Introductory offers:
  • Discount of Rs 1,000 on select credit cards
  • Discount of Rs 1,500 on credit card Equated monthly Installment (EMI) transactions.
  • No Cost EMI options for up to six months.
  • Trade-in deals also available

Moto G67 Power: Details

The Moto G67 Power sports a 6.7-inch LCD Full HD+ display with (2400 x 1080) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device has a vegan leather design and comes in Pantone curated colour options. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 
For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The camera system also incorporates AI-powered features for smarter image processing and “Moto AI” editing tools. These tools include AI Photo Enhancement, Auto Night Vision, AI Portraits, Auto Smile Capture and Hi-Res Zoom. It also comes with Google Photos’ AI tools, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor. 
 
The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 30W wired charging. The company claims to deliver up to 58 hours of runtime in a single charge. It is said to offer 30 hours of music playback, 33 hours of video streaming, 28 hours of web browsing, 26 hours of gaming and 49 hours of talk time. The smartphone will also offer Battery Care 2.0 technology, which is said to optimise charging patterns to protect long-term performance. The smartphone comes equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. 
 
The Moto G67 Power is IP64 certified and also comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade build for durability. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Hello UX. The smartphone features Smart Connect 2.0 with Swipe to Share and Swipe to Stream for multitasking across devices. The company has promised to offer one year of operating system upgrades and three years of security patches.
 
Moto G67 Power: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD (2400 × 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 (primary) + 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh 
  • Charging: 30W 
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio
  • Protection: MIL-STD-810H build, IP64, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Hello UX
  • Weight: 210g
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RedMagic 11 Pro debuts with flowing liquid cooling system: Check details

Lenovo launches Visual AI Glasses V1 with displays on both lenses: Details

Vivo launches Y19s smartphone in India with 6000mAh battery: Check details

Amazon launches four Echo devices powered by Alexa Plus: Check details

OPPO Find X9 series launched, India debut set for early Nov: Watch unboxing

Topics :Tech NewsMotorola phonesMotorola IndiaTechnology

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story