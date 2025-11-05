Motorola launches Moto G67 Power with 7000mAh battery: Check price, specs

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The camera system also incorporates AI-powered features for smarter image processing and “Moto AI” editing tools. These tools include AI Photo Enhancement, Auto Night Vision, AI Portraits, Auto Smile Capture and Hi-Res Zoom. It also comes with Google Photos’ AI tools, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor.

The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 30W wired charging. The company claims to deliver up to 58 hours of runtime in a single charge. It is said to offer 30 hours of music playback, 33 hours of video streaming, 28 hours of web browsing, 26 hours of gaming and 49 hours of talk time. The smartphone will also offer Battery Care 2.0 technology, which is said to optimise charging patterns to protect long-term performance. The smartphone comes equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.