Vivo launches Y19s smartphone in India with 6000mAh battery: Check details

The Vivo Y19s smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and features a 13MP primary camera, 6,000mAh battery, and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Y19s smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with built-in AI features such as AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Enhance for improving details in an image, and more.

Vivo Y19s: Price and variants

Here are the variants of the Vivo Y19s and their prices, as reported by FoneArena:
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10,999
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
Colours: Titanium Silver, Majestic Green

Vivo Y19s: Details

The Vivo Y19s sports a 6.74-inch LCD display of 1600x720 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 700 nits display brightness. For durability, the smartphone comes with SGS certification for drop resistance and is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15.
 
For imaging, the Vivo Y19s features a 13MP primary camera at the back, assisted by a 0.08MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone features a 5MP sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, TUV low blue light certification for the display, 200 per cent Super Loud Volume mode, and more.

Vivo Y19s: Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch LCD display, 1600x720 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 700nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP primary + 0.08MP secondary
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonesIndian smartphone market

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

