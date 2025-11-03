Vivo launches Y19s smartphone in India with 6000mAh battery: Check details

Chinese smartphone brandhas launched the Y19s smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with built-in AI features such as AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Enhance for improving details in an image, and more.

Here are the variants of the Vivo Y19s and their prices, as reported by FoneArena:

Colours: Titanium Silver, Majestic Green

Vivo Y19s: Details

The Vivo Y19s sports a 6.74-inch LCD display of 1600x720 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 700 nits display brightness. For durability, the smartphone comes with SGS certification for drop resistance and is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15.

For imaging, the Vivo Y19s features a 13MP primary camera at the back, assisted by a 0.08MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone features a 5MP sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, TUV low blue light certification for the display, 200 per cent Super Loud Volume mode, and more.