Amazon launches four Echo devices powered by Alexa Plus: Check details

New Amazon Echo devices: Availability
- Echo Dot Max: Now available for purchase in select markets, Indian availability not yet announced.
- Echo Studio: Now available for purchase in select markets, Indian availability not yet announced.
- Echo Show 8 and Show 11: Will be available for purchase starting November 12 onwards, India availability not yet announced.
AZ3, AZ3 Pro and Omnisense: Details
Echo Dot Max: Details
- Hardware: First Echo Dot model designed with a two-way speaker system (high-excursion woofer plus tweeter) and an integrated housing that Amazon says increases internal air space for deeper bass. Amazon claims “nearly 3× the bass” compared with the Echo Dot (5th gen).
- Audio: According to the company, it has been designed to adapt to room acoustics and deliver “room-filling” sound; intended as a compact speaker with stronger low-end performance than prior Dot models.
- Software: Includes Alexa Plus Early Access and the Omnisense/AZ3 capabilities for improved wake-word detection and ambient interactions.
Echo Studio: Details
- Hardware: Redesigned Echo Studio is described as roughly 40 per cent smaller than the original Studio and uses a high-excursion woofer plus three full-range drivers. Fabric is knit in 3D for acoustic transparency, per Amazon.
- Audio: Supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. Amazon positions the speaker for larger, room-filling sound in a smaller enclosure.
- Multi-speaker setups: Amazon says users will be able to link up to five Echo Studio or Echo Dot Max units with compatible Fire TV sticks to create a multi-speaker home theatre via a feature named Alexa Home Theater; the company says Alexa will automatically tune the system to the room.
Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11: Details
- Display: Both smart displays use an in-cell touch panel. Amazon says the displays are higher density and are optimised for clearer viewing across lighting conditions.
- Camera: Both smart displays sport a 13MP camera. According to the company, the camera is capable of person recognition and triggering content-aware actions.
- Audio: Each model includes front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer. Amazon describes the audio architecture as aimed at front-directed, room-filling sound.
- Alexa Plus features on display: New UI elements include an entertainment media control centre, an Alexa Plus Home view that aggregates smart home controls and Ring video summaries, and colour-coded family calendars for scheduling. Each Show model also acts as a local smart-home hub with support for Zigbee, Matter, and Thread.
- Health and partners: Amazon announced an Oura integration for optional wellness data and said it plans further partner integrations (Withings, Wyze) to expand health metrics. Amazon states that health data handling follows its privacy practices.
Alexa Plus Store, integrations and ecosystem
