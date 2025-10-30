Amazon launches four Echo devices powered by Alexa Plus: Check details

In a press release, Amazon has also stated that buyers of any new Echo will receive Early Access to Alexa Plus out of the box; several software and service integrations (Alexa Plus Store, third-party partners, Ring, and Oura) were announced alongside the hardware.

New Amazon Echo devices: Availability

Echo Dot Max: Now available for purchase in select markets, Indian availability not yet announced.

Echo Studio: Now available for purchase in select markets, Indian availability not yet announced.

Echo Show 8 and Show 11: Will be available for purchase starting November 12 onwards, India availability not yet announced.

AZ3, AZ3 Pro and Omnisense: Details

Amazon says the new Echo hardware is built around two custom chips, AZ3 (used in Echo Dot Max) and AZ3 Pro (used in Echo Studio, Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11). According to Amazon, AZ3 improves conversation detection and microphone performance, increasing wake-word detection accuracy by over 50 per cent. AZ3 Pro is described as adding support for larger on-device language and vision models.