RedMagic 11 Pro debuts with flowing liquid cooling system: Check details

The RedMagic 11 Pro sports a 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2688x1216 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM, and offers 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage. The device runs RedMagic OS 11 based on Android 16.

For photography and videography, the RedMagic 11 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP + 50MP + 2MP sensors, along with a 16MP front camera. It packs a 7,500mAh battery supporting 80W wired and up to 80W wireless fast charging. The phone measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 230 grams.

RedMagic positions the 11 Pro as a gaming smartphone but what matters the most when it comes to gaming is the thermal management of the device. For heat dissipation, the RedMagic 11 Pro boasts an “AquaCore Cooling System.” This system combines several layers of heat dissipation technology. The first in the lineup to counter heating issues is an under-screen high-conductivity graphene, followed by a 3D vapour chamber, a composite Liquid Metal 3.0 placed above the vapour chamber, high-thermal conductivity gel, a 24,000 RPM waterproof fan, a high-speed aerospace aluminium air duct, and a flowing liquid cooling system.