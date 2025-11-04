Lenovo launches Visual AI Glasses V1 with displays on both lenses: Details

China’s Lenovo has launched its first smart glass with AI in its home country, called Lenovo Visual AI Glasses V1. This smart glass does bring AI into the ambit but skips on adding a camera, which many other smartglasses like the ones from Meta. The Lenovo Visual AI Glasses V1 brings two sets of micro-LED displays that present green-coloured visuals on both lenses. According to the company, either or both displays can be used at the same time.

Notably, the display technology used in Lenovo Visual AI Glasses V1 is similar to Amazon smart delivery glasses. The display on Amazon smart delivery glasses also uses a similar technology where information about certain objects, or navigation, surfaces on the lens in green colour. However, it should be noted that Amazon’s glasses are designed for the company’s delivery agents, and are not planned for a public release.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Lenovo's new AI Glasses V1 weigh 38 grams and feature a display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The 1.8mm-thick lenses in AI Glasses V1 offer a 15×11mm eye box range. Lenovo says the lightweight design minimises pressure on the nose and ears, making it comfortable for all-day wear. The report added that the smart glasses include dual microphones and stereo speakers for hands-free calls and audio playback. They also come with Lenovo's Tianxi intelligent assistant, supporting voice commands, real-time translation, and information queries. Users can view bilingual text and voice translations directly in their field of vision, turning the glasses into a visual interpreter. However, due to the absence of a built-in camera, there are no visual intelligence tools such as Google's Gemini Live integration in prototype models of Android XR glasses.

The AI glasses also come with a built-in teleprompter mode to allow users to read scripts or control slides using Lenovo’s smart ring accessory, without looking away from the audience. Touch controls on the temples reportedly enable navigation through calls, messages, and on-screen content. The glasses are also said to integrate AI-based navigation for real-time visual and audio guidance, currently compatible with Android devices, and support monocular and binocular display modes. According to GizmoChina, the battery life depends upon the usage nature. The smart glasses will reportedly last up to four hours in teleprompter mode, eight to ten hours in translation mode, and 2.6 hours at peak performance. The device is said to support fast charging which might complete a charge cycle in around 40 minutes. The Lenovo Visual AI Glasses V1 connects via Bluetooth 5.4.