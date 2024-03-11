Lava Blaze Curve 5G with curved display goes on sale: Unboxing, price, more

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone is now available for purchase. Launched on March 5, the smartphone boasts a 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone is offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations, both with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone is available in iron glass and viridian glass finishes. Priced at Rs 17,999 onwards, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G is now available for purchase on Lava e-store, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and across Lava retail stores.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Specifications

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rates. The smartphone comes with Widevine L1 certification, which is essential to stream videos in higher resolution. Additionally, the display supports HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats for content consumption on the smartphone. The display is aided by a pair of stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

For imaging, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G is covered by a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP camera in a punch-hole design.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, the smartphone boasts 8GB LPDDR5 RAM standard across all variants. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging.