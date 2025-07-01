Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 14 Pro series in Champagne Gold: Take a look

Xiaomi-owned Redmi has launched a new Champagne Gold colour variant of the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro Plus smartphones. The company has also released the first-look at the new variants, revealing that the Pro Plus model will feature a dual-tone finish. The new variants of the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus will also come with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 out of the box.

Apart from the new colour variant, Xiaomi has also announced price cuts and best buy offers for the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus. The prices for all variants of the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus have been reduced by Rs 2,000, whereas the prices for all variants of the Pro model have been reduced by Rs 1,000.

The Redmi Note 14 series was launched in India in December 2024, encompassing three models: Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro Plus. Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus: New prices Redmi Note 14 Pro: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Old price: Rs 23,999 New price: Rs 22,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Old price: Rs 25,999 New price: Rs 24,999 Colour: Spectre Blue, Titan Black, Phantom Purple vegan leather, Champagne Gold ALSO READ: Motorola's moto g96 5G launching in India on July 9: Expected specs, more Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

Old price: Rs 29,999 New price: Rs 27,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Old price: Rs 31,999 New price: Rs 29,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Old price: Rs 34,999 New price: Rs 32,999 Colour: Ivy Green, Titan Black, dual-tone Phantom Purple vegan leather edition, dual-tone Champagne Gold ALSO READ: Google Calendar lands on Apple Watch with basic features: Details here Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus: Best Buy offers On top of the price cuts, Redmi has announced an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select credit and debit cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to nine months. Lastly, Redmi is also offering Downpayment EMI options via Xiaomi Easy Finance.

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Details The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the phone offers a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 20MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

OS: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 45W wired Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus: Details The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.