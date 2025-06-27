Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Core earbuds with Galaxy AI: Price, features

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Core earbuds with Galaxy AI: Price, features

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core features active noise cancellation, a three microphone setup and Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter for real-time translation

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Image: Samsung)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds Core wireless earbuds in India, a new addition to the Galaxy wearable line-up. Priced at Rs 4,999, the Galaxy Buds Core supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and intuitive Galaxy AI integration. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core will be available in black and white colours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is priced at Rs 4,999 and it will go on sale starting June 27. Customers can purchase it from Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.
 
As an introductory offer, customers purchasing the Galaxy Buds Core alongside select smartphones including the Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, or Galaxy A56, can get a discount of Rs 1,000. No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 12 months will also be available.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Details

The Galaxy Buds Core is equipped with dynamic drivers which are designed to deliver deep sound and powerful bass. The buds feature three microphones on each bud to ensure clear call quality. Galaxy Buds Core supports integration with Galaxy AI’s Interpreter feature, offering two-way face-to-face interpretation directly. The feature allows one person to speak in their native language, with the speech captured by the earbuds and translated in real time for the other person.
 
The earbuds feature a wingtip design that the company said offers a secure and comfortable fit, even for a longer period of time. Galaxy Buds Core also offers intuitive touch controls and Auto-switch feature to switch between multiple devices. It offers multi-device connectivity and is compatible with the Samsung Find app.
 
The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and come with an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. Samsung claims that the earbuds will offer up to 35 hours of total playback time with the charging case when ANC is disabled, and up to 20 hours with active ANC.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs

ASUS TUF F16, ROG Strix G16 laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 launched: Details

POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999

Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300: Check price, specs, more

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxyEarbudsTrue Wireless Earphones

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story