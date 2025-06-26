ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Price and availability
- Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0154) with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage: Rs 18,990
- Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0155) with 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage: Rs 20,990
ASUS Chromebook CX14: Details
ASUS Chromebook CX14: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), up to 300nits brightness
- Processor: Intel Celeron Processor N4500
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
- RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: up to 128GB eMMC
- Camera: FHD with shutter
- Audio: 2x2W speakers, dual microphones
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band), Bluetooth 5.4
- Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x3.5mm jack, Kensington Lock
- Battery: 42Wh
- OS: Chrome OS
