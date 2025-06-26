Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

ASUS's new Chromebook CX14 targets students and educators with a lightweight design, 100GB cloud storage, and automatic backup support

ASUS Chromebook CX14
ASUS Chromebook CX14
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched its 2025 Chromebook CX14 in India. Powered by Intel Celeron Processor N4500, the new ASUS Chromebook CX14 is targeted at students and educators. The company said that the device features a minimal design with wear-resistant paint coating. For portability, the Chromebook weighs 1.39 Kg and comes with US military-grade durability. 

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Price and availability

  • Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0154) with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage: Rs 18,990
  • Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0155) with 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage: Rs 20,990
Both these models are now available in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Meanwhile ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-S60394) will be available soon on Amazon.

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Details

ASUS said that the 2025 Chromebook CX14 combines lightweight portability with everyday versatility. It features a 14-inch FHD display and a hinge mechanism that can be rotated up to 180-degrees. It also comes with an HDMI port for connecting an external display. The ASUS Chromebook CX14 also features a built-in FHD camera for streaming and video calls. 
  Running on ChromeOS, the Chromebook CX14 offers access to Google Workspace apps and 100GB of Google cloud storage. The device also offers automatic file backups, built-in antivirus, and a dedicated Titan security chip for data security.
 
For connectivity, the ASUS Chromebook CX14 offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and a selection of physical ports including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack and more. For audio, the device features a dual stereo speaker system, coupled with dual microphones. 

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), up to 300nits brightness
  • Processor: Intel Celeron Processor N4500
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: up to 128GB eMMC
  • Camera: FHD with shutter
  • Audio: 2x2W speakers, dual microphones
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band), Bluetooth 5.4
  • Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x3.5mm jack, Kensington Lock
  • Battery: 42Wh
  • OS: Chrome OS

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs

ASUS TUF F16, ROG Strix G16 laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 launched: Details

POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999

Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300: Check price, specs, more

OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 11,999

Topics :AsusAsus laptopsGoogle Chrome

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story