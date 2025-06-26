ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched its 2025 Chromebook CX14 in India. Powered by Intel Celeron Processor N4500, the new ASUS Chromebook CX14 is targeted at students and educators. The company said that the device features a minimal design with wear-resistant paint coating. For portability, the Chromebook weighs 1.39 Kg and comes with US military-grade durability.

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Price and availability

Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0154) with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage: Rs 18,990

Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0155) with 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage: Rs 20,990

Both these models are now available in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Meanwhile ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-S60394) will be available soon on Amazon.

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Details ASUS said that the 2025 Chromebook CX14 combines lightweight portability with everyday versatility. It features a 14-inch FHD display and a hinge mechanism that can be rotated up to 180-degrees. It also comes with an HDMI port for connecting an external display. The ASUS Chromebook CX14 also features a built-in FHD camera for streaming and video calls. Running on ChromeOS, the Chromebook CX14 offers access to Google Workspace apps and 100GB of Google cloud storage. The device also offers automatic file backups, built-in antivirus, and a dedicated Titan security chip for data security.