Samsung launches Galaxy M36 5G in India with AI features: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will go on sale in India starting July 12 on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Samsung’s online store and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a bank discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Details

The Galaxy M36 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The display has a tear drop design encompassing the front-facing camera.

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The triple rear camera system is completed by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the Galaxy M36 sports a 13MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more. Additionally, Samsung said that the smartphone allows users to record 4K quality videos from both front and back.