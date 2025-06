Samsung launches Galaxy M36 5G in India with AI features: Price, specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M36 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, the smartphone offers a suite of artificial intelligence features. Samsung also said that the smartphone will be able to record 4K videos from both the front and the rear cameras. The Galaxy M36 will be available in three colourways: Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will go on sale in India starting July 12 on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Samsung’s online store and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a bank discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Details

The Galaxy M36 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The display has a tear drop design encompassing the front-facing camera.

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The triple rear camera system is completed by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the Galaxy M36 sports a 13MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more. Additionally, Samsung said that the smartphone allows users to record 4K quality videos from both front and back.