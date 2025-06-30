Sony launches Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 in India: Know price, specs

Sony has expanded its Bravia Theatre portfolio in India with the launch of two new soundbar audio systems, namely, the Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bravia Theatre Bar 6. The soundbar systems feature support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and Bravia TV integration. Recently, Sony also launched the Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV , powered by AI Processor XR, in India.

Sony Bravia Theatre soundbar system: Price and availability

Bravia Theatre System 6 (5.1-channel): Rs 49,990

Bravia Theatre Bar 6 (3.1.2-channel): Rs 39,990

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 will be available in India across Sony retail stores, select retail stores, and ecommerce platforms, starting July 1, whereas the Bravia Theatre System 6 will be available in India starting July 3.

ALSO READ: Apple may have more iOS 26 features in the works: What's coming to iPhones Bravia Theatre System 6: Details According to Sony, the Bravia Theatre System 6 is a 5.1-channel home audio setup designed to deliver surround sound through a combination of front, centre, and surround speakers, supported by a dedicated subwoofer. It outputs a total of 1000W and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The system is equipped with Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround to simulate overhead and surround effects without the need for ceiling or rear speakers. The included subwoofer is wired and has been claimed to feature a driver paired with a passive radiator to deliver deeper bass output. Voice Zoom 3, an AI-based voice enhancement feature, is built-in to amplify or reduce human voices in real-time depending on the content. The system also supports Multi Stereo Mode, which mirrors stereo output across all speakers for broader sound dispersion, and offers both Night Mode and Voice Mode.

Users can control the Bravia Theatre System 6 through the Bravia Connect app or directly via the TV remote. The system integrates with Bravia TV’s quick settings menu for access to volume and sound field adjustments. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 to be launched on July 1: What to expect Bravia Theatre Bar 6: Details The Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar system featuring a three-channel soundbar, two-channel up-firing speakers, and a dedicated wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and is claimed to simulate spatial audio using Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround.