Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India with Glyph Light, AI: Price, specs

Nothing Phone 3a Lite debuts in India with a new single-LED Glyph Light, Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, 6.77-inch AMOLED display, triple cameras and Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

Nothing Phone 3a Lite in White, Black and Blue colours
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
After its global debut on October 29, UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite in India. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, the Phone 3a Lite introduces Glyph Light, an evolution of the company’s signature Glyph Interface. Nothing has also confirmed a new Blue colour option for India, in addition to the previously showcased White and Black variants.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • Colours: White, Black and Blue

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Availability and offers

Nothing Phone 3a Lite will go on sale starting December 5 on e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retailers such as Vijay Sales and Croma.
 
As for the introductory offers, ICICI bank and OneCard customers can avail a bank offer of Rs 1000. 

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Details

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080 × 2392), a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, the same chip powering the CMF Phone 2 Pro, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
For cameras, it includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera, while the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
 
The biggest visual change is the new Glyph Light — a simplified take on Nothing’s trademark LED design. Instead of multiple light strips, the Phone 3a Lite uses a single LED element capable of replicating core Glyph behaviours such as essential and silent notifications, camera countdown indicators and custom lighting presets for calls and alerts.
 
Running NothingOS 3.5 based on Android 15, the Phone 3a Lite includes several AI-enabled upgrades. The highlight is Essential Space, accessed through the Essential Key. It acts as a central hub for saved media and notes, offering natural-language search and contextual actions like creating calendar events from stored content. Other additions include Smart Drawer for automatic app grouping, Private Space to secure personal data and App Locker for protecting individual apps.
 
Nothing is promising three major Android updates and six years of security patches for the Phone 3a Lite. The device is also confirmed to receive the Android 16-based NothingOS 4 update in early 2026.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits HDR brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (EIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

