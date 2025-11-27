Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India with Glyph Light, AI: Price, specs

Nothing Phone 3a Lite will go on sale starting December 5 on e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retailers such as Vijay Sales and Croma.

As for the introductory offers, ICICI bank and OneCard customers can avail a bank offer of Rs 1000.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Details

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080 × 2392), a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, the same chip powering the CMF Phone 2 Pro, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For cameras, it includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera, while the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.